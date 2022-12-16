 
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' starts to see decline after 28 days in theatres

Ajay Devgn's recently released film Drishyam 2 witnessed a drop at the box office as the film collected INR 1.45 crore on its 28th day in theatres, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film minted INR 1.45 crore on its 28th day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to around INR 215.8 crore in 28 days.

Considering the current numbers of the film, Drishyam 2 is expected to be pulled out of theatres soon.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is set to have its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

