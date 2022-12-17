 
Saturday Dec 17 2022
Prince Harry 'fueled' media 'toxicity' by intense steps in Meghan Markle 'love'

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Prince Harry created a 'toxic' media situation with his fury towards Meghan Markle reports, says expert.

Royal expert Richard Palmer notes how the Duke of Sussex went overboard in love with his wife and created an unnecessarily tough reputation with the media.

He said: "Because Harry was so invested in her, he went completely over the top in reaction to some of the media coverage at the very start of their relationship.

"Some of it was objectionable, let's be honest about that, but he went over the top and fueled, or created a really toxic situation that has defined them."

Mr Palmer added: "Later when they announced their engagement, everyone in the press, everyone in the public, was delighted for them.

"But that reaction sowed the seeds for the problems we have seen later on."

He said: "In order for change to happen, a lot of pain has to happen and come to the surface.

"In order for us to move to the next chapter, you have to finish the first chapter."

