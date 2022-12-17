 
'Only one could survive': James Cameron used science to prove Jack's death in 'Titanic'

Titanic director James Cameron tried to prove Jack's death scientifically amid fans' criticism.

During an interview with Postmedia, the Avatar filmmaker cleared the suspicion of whether Rose can manage Jack on the floating door, thus saving his life.

“We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all.

“We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie and we’re going to do a little special on it that comes out in February. We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate and Leo and we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive.”

Earlier In 2019, DiCaprio also responded to Jack’s death by promoting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.



