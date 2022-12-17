Amitabh Bachchan comments on freedom of speech and censorship in Indian cinema

Amitabh Bachchan has recently discussed about freedom of speech and censorship of Indian movie industry over the years at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival in West Bengal.



According to Independent, the Piku star began his speech with praising Kolkata for “its artistic temperament that embraces the essence of plurality and equality”.

Reflecting on the censorship in Indian cinema, the Goodbye actor commented, “But even now, I am sure my colleagues on the stage would agree, questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression.”

The Pink actor said, “From mythological films... the advent of the angry young man in the 70s and 80s viewed against the countless frustration of unemployed youth to the current brand of historical couched in fictionalised jingoism along with moral policing…”

“The range has kept audiences’ reflection on the politics and social concerns of our times through single screens, videos, multiplexes and now the burgeoning OTT,” stated the Black actor.

Other than that, the Paa actor also mentioned the works of three legendary movie-makers from Bengal, which included Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, and Ritwik Ghatak. He pointed out that all these makers focused on important subjects like the “cause of the poor, the rebel and the downtrodden”.

“We the film fraternity would do well to remember these stalwarts and their artistic convictions as the entertainment industry all over the world goes through a radical change,” he added.