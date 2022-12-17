 
David Beckham thinks Harper is embarrassed of him: 'Is it uncool that I'm your dad?'

Victoria Beckham revealed David Beckham was heartbroken as he believed he is not a cool dad and his daughter Harper Seven Beckham is embarrassed of him.

The former legendary footballer did not like it that his 11-year-old daughter asked him to not drop her at her school gate.

In a recent interview on Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shephard, Victoria discussed how embarrassed she would get when her dad drove her to school in Rolls Royce.

"I think more children at school were being dropped off in a van so when we were in the Rolls, we would be like, 'Oh please.. drop us down the road,” she said. "We were a little bit embarrassed."

To this, the host said that it feels as if parents can "never do right by your children", adding it's "hard to get things right.”

Agreeing to his response, Victoria recalled a recent conversation she had with her husband David who had a similar experience with their little girl.

"David was having this conversation the other night," she shared. "He was dropping off Harper who is our youngest daughter. She is eleven."

"She said, 'Daddy can you drop me a little bit away from the school,’” Victoria added. "Firstly, he was heartbroken. She's our youngest daughter and already this is happening."

"[David] asked, 'Is it uncool that I am your dad?' To be honest what hope do the other kids have."

