Saturday Dec 17 2022
Shah Rukh Khan calls 'Pathaan' patriotic on Twitter

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan talked about his upcoming film Pathaan in the #AskMeAnything session that he conducted on Twitter on Saturday and called his film patriotic, as reported by Hindustan Times.

On Saturday evening, SRK tweeted, "Come all let’s do an #AskSRK for 15 minutes. Then work beckons." In the #AskMeAnything session, SRK talked about his upcoming film Pathaan and shared that his upcoming film is a patriotic one.

In the session, Shah Rukh responded to a fan, "#Pathaan is also very patriotic..but in an action way.”

A fan asked SRK, "Why #AskSRK is always for 15 minutes?” Shah rukh responded to the question, "Because everyone needs 15 minutes for fame…”

Pathaan will be released in theatres on January 25, 2023. The teaser of Pathaan was released recently and a lot is being talked about the action sequences in the film.

Pathaan is an action thriller film it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Siddharth Anand.

