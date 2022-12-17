Arhaan Khan says aunt Amrita Arora is trying to take his mother Malaika Arora's position

Arhaan Khan appeared on his mother Malaika Arora's show Moving In With Malaika and talked about his relationship with his aunt Amrita Arora saying that Amrita is trying to take his mother's position in his life, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Arhaan shared on the show that he has a special relationship with his aunt Amrita. He said that she is his second mom but she is trying to get the first position now.

Arhaan compared sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora as equals and said, "I’m biased towards Amu [Amrita], she is pushing herself to get to your position. She is like my second mom but now I feel she is coming to position 01.”

Arhaan Khan is the son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan who got divorced in 2017 after being in a marriage for around two decades.

Malaika Arora has started her show, Moving In With Malaika, in which she gives her fans a peek into her personal life.