Sunday Dec 18 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan want to meet King Charles, William over 'hurt and damage': report

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle reportedly want to meet with senior members of the Royal Family, following the release of their bombshell Netflix documentary series this week. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want the palace to "take responsibility" for the "hurt and damage" they allegedly put the couple through, according to a new report. 

Lilibet and Archie's parents, who made some serious allegations against  the palace in their Netflix docuseries, want to “sit down with the Royal Family” for a meeting to address the “issues”, a source close to the couple told The Times.

It came after the the Firm was engulfed in a race row when Lady Hussey made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable” comments about Fulani’s heritage just last month.

Later, during a meeting at the palace, Lady Hussey offered her “sincere apologies” to Ms Fulani, who accepted the gesture. The Sussexes see the move as a "double standard," according to the source.

Harry and Meghan are upset by the lack of a response from the Palace to their allegations which were laid bare in an explosive six-episode docuseries. It is being claimed that they want a meeting before attending King Charles' coronation in May.

"Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability. "That is hard to swallow — 100 percent yes they’d like to have a meeting,” according to the source.

Harry, in the final part of his and Meghan's show, admitted he would have "to make peace with the fact we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology" from his brother Prince William, or his father King Charles.

