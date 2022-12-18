 
Sunday Dec 18 2022
Kareena Kapoor reviews 'White Lotus 2', also makes special request to Zoya Akhtar

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon mark her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's next crime thriller

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently gave a watch to Hollywood web-series White Lotus 2, also gives a special mention to filmmaker Zoya Akhtar in her Instagram story.

Taking it her social media handle the Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham actress, posted a story, and wrote: “White Lotus Season 2- One word- Genius” along with a red heart emoji. She also mentioned Zoya in the story.

“We can do this too… Zoya Akhtar @zoieakhtar. Are you listening?”

The fans are now speculating that the actress might be hinting towards a possible collaboration. Earlier, Zoya wanted to cast Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor together in film Dil Dhadakne Do in the sibling role; Ayesha and Kabir.

But, Ranbir couldn’t take up the role because of his busy schedule. Therefore, Ranveer Singh came on board. Later on, the Heroine actress also walked out of the project after her cousin was replaced as the main lead.

Meanwhile, Khan will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming crime thriller. She further has The Devotion of Suspect X directed by Sujoy Ghosh that also stars; Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also has The Crew in the kitty alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, reports PinkVilla. 

