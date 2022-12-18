 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra, baby Malti jet off to a secret destination: See Picture

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a family trip with baby Malti to an aquarium earlier
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a family trip with baby Malti to an aquarium earlier

Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra and her baby girl Madhu Malti Chopra are flying off for a vacation to a secret place as the location has not been disclosed yet.

Chopra shared a picture on her Instagram story where the two can be seen peeping out of the plane window. Chopra, for the first time, takes baby Malti on a luxury trip as they travel in the first-class.

The caption on the story read: “Off we go…” followed by a red heart emoticon.

The Barfi actress kept a comfortable look while traveling as she wore black sweatpants and shirt along with a black beanie hat. The mother-daughter duo looked adorable as always.

Take a look at the picture:

Priyanka Chopra, baby Malti jet off to a secret destination: See Picture

Prior to this, both Nick Jonas and Priyanka took baby Malti to an aquarium also shared pictures from their family trip.

Priyanka, time and again, has been treating her fans with Malti’s adorable pictures via social media.

The couple welcomed daughter Madhu Malti Chopra earlier this year through surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will feature next in Citadel and Ending Things. Moreover, she further has film Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, reports PinkVilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' song 'Besharam Rung' crosses 100 million views

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' song 'Besharam Rung' crosses 100 million views
Kareena Kapoor reviews 'White Lotus 2', also makes special request to Zoya Akhtar

Kareena Kapoor reviews 'White Lotus 2', also makes special request to Zoya Akhtar
Salman Khan shares teaser of his special appearance in Riteish Deshmukh's Ved as his birthday wish

Salman Khan shares teaser of his special appearance in Riteish Deshmukh's Ved as his birthday wish
Arhaan Khan says aunt Amrita Arora is trying to take his mother Malaika Arora's position

Arhaan Khan says aunt Amrita Arora is trying to take his mother Malaika Arora's position
Gulshan Devaiah says nobody knows the truth about box office figures

Gulshan Devaiah says nobody knows the truth about box office figures
Shah Rukh Khan reveals he has an infection on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he has an infection on Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan calls 'Pathaan' patriotic on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan calls 'Pathaan' patriotic on Twitter
Renuka Shahane is unable to understand the casting process

Renuka Shahane is unable to understand the casting process

Hansika Motwani shares unseen picture from wedding album: Photos

Hansika Motwani shares unseen picture from wedding album: Photos
Amitabh Bachchan comments on freedom of speech and censorship in Indian cinema

Amitabh Bachchan comments on freedom of speech and censorship in Indian cinema
Varun Dhawan expected Bhediya to do better than it did

Varun Dhawan expected Bhediya to do better than it did

John Abraham turns a year older, Shah Rukh Khan wishes his co-star

John Abraham turns a year older, Shah Rukh Khan wishes his co-star