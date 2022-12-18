'Very hard': Elizabeth Hurley remembers her once 'great lovers'

Elizabeth Hurley remembered her former partners Steve Bing and Shane Warne and their passing effects on her and her son Damion.

During an interview with The Times, the Bedazzled star added that Damian also received love from men she was involved, including "wonderful stepfather" Arun Nayar and Australian player Shane Warne, who died earlier this year.



The Christmas in the Caribbean actress talked about Warne, "Damian loved him and had a great relationship with his three children in those formative years."

The supermodel revealed that the death of both Bing and Warne was particularly difficult for both her and Damian.

"Of the four great loves of my life two are dead — I always say to the other two, you'd better watch your backs. But yes, it was very hard and it still is very hard. Losing Shane was terrible. It's taken a long time to sink in," she noted. "I honestly kept thinking he'd call and it would turn out to be some big Aussie joke."

The 57-year-old also opened up as a single parent, as Damion did not meet his biological father, screenwriter Steve Bing, who committed suicide in 2020.

"As a single mother, my life's mission was to be the best parent I could," Hurley explained to The Times.

"Always to be there for Damian, getting him up in the morning and there last thing at night. I never went away for a night unless my mother or sister were there to hold the fort. I had childcare, but still I never left him."