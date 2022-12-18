 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Jaideep Ahlawat shares his opinion on why 'An Action Hero' failed

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Jaideep Ahlatwat last appeared in film An Action Hero opposite Ayushmann Khurrana
Jaideep Ahlatwat last appeared in film 'An Action Hero' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana

The Patal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat recently opened up sharing his opinion regarding why his film An Action Hero did not work out well at the box office.

While talking in an interview, he revealed that he doesn’t have any expectations from his projects.

He added: “I mean surely, after a film's failure there is some introspection about what might have gone wrong about the film? It's getting almost unanimously positive reviews, but people aren't going to the theatres to watch it. It's slightly disheartening, and it's not a feeling anyone likes to soak in. It's the hard work of so many people, so it's obviously not a nice feeling. But no, I don't become anxious about it.”

Jaideep further went on to say: “It's a smart film, it is fast-paced, it has humour, it has action. Anyone who has seen it has only said nice things to me about the film, so it can get a little confusing when people at large don't come to watch the film. But it's okay.”

“It's a phase, sometimes it pans out and sometimes it doesn't. No point beating oneself for it. I think as a society we're still not at the point where we're going to the theatres like we used to, in the pre-pandemic times. I think aadat thodi kam padh gayi hai. It's my personal theory, but hopefully this phase ends and we tide through it.”

On the work front, Jaideep Ahlawat will next feature in The Devotion of Suspect X directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The project will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma in significant roles, reports HindustanTimes.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt drops another 'sunshine' selfie: See picture

Alia Bhatt drops another 'sunshine' selfie: See picture
Kartik Aaryan undergoes massive physical transformation for Kabir Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan undergoes massive physical transformation for Kabir Khan's film
Faizan Shaikh sets the stage on fire as he dances to 'Calm Down'

Faizan Shaikh sets the stage on fire as he dances to 'Calm Down'

Vicky Kaushal turns a ramp into a dance floor: See video

Vicky Kaushal turns a ramp into a dance floor: See video
Salman Khan's most-anticipated show 'Bigg Boss 16' gets an extension

Salman Khan's most-anticipated show 'Bigg Boss 16' gets an extension

Kartik Aaryan reveals why he used to be wary of signing big films

Kartik Aaryan reveals why he used to be wary of signing big films
Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' song 'Besharam Rung' crosses 100 million views

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' song 'Besharam Rung' crosses 100 million views
Priyanka Chopra, baby Malti jet off to a secret destination: See Picture

Priyanka Chopra, baby Malti jet off to a secret destination: See Picture
Kareena Kapoor reviews 'White Lotus 2', also makes special request to Zoya Akhtar

Kareena Kapoor reviews 'White Lotus 2', also makes special request to Zoya Akhtar
Salman Khan shares teaser of his special appearance in Riteish Deshmukh's Ved as his birthday wish

Salman Khan shares teaser of his special appearance in Riteish Deshmukh's Ved as his birthday wish
Arhaan Khan says aunt Amrita Arora is trying to take his mother Malaika Arora's position

Arhaan Khan says aunt Amrita Arora is trying to take his mother Malaika Arora's position
Gulshan Devaiah says nobody knows the truth about box office figures

Gulshan Devaiah says nobody knows the truth about box office figures