Jaideep Ahlawat shares his opinion on why 'An Action Hero' failed

Jaideep Ahlatwat last appeared in film 'An Action Hero' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana

The Patal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat recently opened up sharing his opinion regarding why his film An Action Hero did not work out well at the box office.

While talking in an interview, he revealed that he doesn’t have any expectations from his projects.

He added: “I mean surely, after a film's failure there is some introspection about what might have gone wrong about the film? It's getting almost unanimously positive reviews, but people aren't going to the theatres to watch it. It's slightly disheartening, and it's not a feeling anyone likes to soak in. It's the hard work of so many people, so it's obviously not a nice feeling. But no, I don't become anxious about it.”

Jaideep further went on to say: “It's a smart film, it is fast-paced, it has humour, it has action. Anyone who has seen it has only said nice things to me about the film, so it can get a little confusing when people at large don't come to watch the film. But it's okay.”

“It's a phase, sometimes it pans out and sometimes it doesn't. No point beating oneself for it. I think as a society we're still not at the point where we're going to the theatres like we used to, in the pre-pandemic times. I think aadat thodi kam padh gayi hai. It's my personal theory, but hopefully this phase ends and we tide through it.”

On the work front, Jaideep Ahlawat will next feature in The Devotion of Suspect X directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The project will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma in significant roles, reports HindustanTimes.