Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Abrar Ahmed breaks Fazal Mahmood's Test record

By
Faizan Lakhani

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Pakistans Abrar Ahmed celebrates taking the wicket of Englands Zak Crawley on December 17, 2022. — Reuters
KARACHI: Pakistan’s mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed on Sunday became the first-ever bowler from country to get 15 wickets in first two Tests of his career.

The youngster, who took 11 wickets on his debut Test in Multan, got four wickets in England’s first innings at the Karachi National Stadium, taking his total wickets tally to 15 in two Tests.

He also broke the 70-year-old record of Pakistan's legendary pacer Fazal Mahmood surpassing him to jump on top of the list of Pakistani bowlers with most wickets after two Tests.

Fazal in the first two Tests — both against India in 1952 — had amassed 14 wickets.

Abrar has one more bowling innings left in Karachi Test to increase his tally of wickets in two Tests. Regardless of what his tally totals up to, it will remain the best ever aggregated wickets by a Pakistani in two Tests.

Other Pakistanis in this list include Zahid Mehmood and Arif Butt (13 apiece), Yasir Shah, Wasim Akram, and Mohammad Zahid (12), while Iqbal Qasim and Abdur Rehman had 11 wickets each after first two Tests.

The world record for most wickets after two Tests is with India’s Narendra Hirwani, who had taken 24 wickets in the first two Tests in 1988.

