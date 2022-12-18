Shah Rukh Khan reveals who he is supporting in FIFA World Cup Finals

 
Shah Rukh Khan revealed that his heart says to support Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi in the FIFA World Cup Finals in the #AskMeAnything session that he conducted on Twitter on Saturday, as reported by Hindustan Times.

On Saturday evening, SRK tweeted, "Come all let’s do an #AskSRK for 15 minutes. Then work beckons." In the #AskMeAnything session, SRK shared that he is supporting Messi in the finals; however, the French footballer Kylian Mbappe is also a treat to watch.

A fan asked SRK, "Who are you supporting in the world Cup final tomorrow #AskSRK." Shah rukh responded to the question, "Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappe is a treat to watch also."

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be seen next in Pathaan. Pathaan will be released in theatres on January 25, 2023. The teaser of Pathaan was released recently and a lot is being talked about the action sequences in the film.

Pathaan is an action thriller film it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Siddharth Anand.

