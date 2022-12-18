Sajal Aly and Sana Shahnawaz click a selfie with Kartik Aaryan

Sajal Aly and Sana Shahnawaz pose with Kartik Aaryan

Sajal Aly and Sana Shahnawaz were seen taking a picture with Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan at FIFA Worldcup Finale.

Sajal was dressed in casual attire consisting a plain white t-shirt paired with jeans and Sana chose to pull off a denim jacket with a collared shirt. While Kartik was seen pulling off a light colored collared shirt with a t-shirt inside, he completed the look with black shades.

Sajal being a global star was previously seen greeting Janhvi Kapoor at an awards function. Since Sajal has worked with late Sridevi in Mom, she and Janhvi share a friendly bond with each other.

She was recently seen in a film alongside Bilal Abbas Khan. While Kartik was last seen in Freddy.