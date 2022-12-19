American star Bethenny Frankel gives insight on Meghan Markle's interview with TV host Andy Cohen

Bethenny Frankel, The Real Housewives of New York star, has given her insight on Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle's interview with TV host and producer Andy Cohen after he appeared on her podcast show.

The Real Housewives host, 54, appeared on an episode of Meghan's podcast Archetypes and said it was "nice to meet her" while introducing himself. But, the Duchess was quick to remind him that they'd actually met twice before in the past.



Meghan, during her Archetrype podcast, told Andy: "It’s good to see you. I’ve met you before, [but] you’ll never remember it." Andy was shocked to know that he had previously met the former Suits star.

Meghan explained Andy that it took place at a Bravo event and added she was a huge fan of the Real Housewives executive producer and his talk show, Watch What Happens Live.

"I was so eager to be on your show, because I was such a Housewives fan at the time, and I just couldn’t get booked Andy! So, thanks for being here with me," said the Duchess.

Chiming in on their interaction, the reality star addressed the pair's conversation in a recent episode of her Just B podcast stating that she "respected" Meghan's move. Bethenny remarked that it was a "gotcha" moment for Meghan.



"Andy Cohen went onto Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast which was interesting and a great get for him. I actually respected what she said in a kind of gotcha way to Andy," She continued.



Bethenny added: "Number one I respected that Meghan [Markle] said to Andy [Cohen] that we've met twice before. He said, 'nice to meet you.' And she said, 'we've met twice before.' And he was like, 'Oh, my god am I being set up for failure now? God knows what I've done.'"