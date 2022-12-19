 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine as wife Deepika Padukone reveals FIFA trophy

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine as wife Deepika Padukone reveals FIFA trophy

Ranveer Singh feels proud watching his wife Deepika Padukone reveal the FIFA 2022 World Cup finals trophy.

Taking it to his Instagram account, he posted a series of videos and pictures showing his excitement while witnessing this epic moment.

In his first video, he captured the video of the stadium and the big screen where Deepika could be seen revealing the trophy. He wrote: “Bursting with pride. That’s my baby.”

Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine as wife Deepika Padukone reveals FIFA trophy

In the next video he could be heard screaming ‘love you Deepu’. He also wrote: Just check her out! Sparkling on the world’s biggest stage!”

Lastly, he shared a picture where the duo can be seen posing together for the carrying their billion dollars smile. The caption on the photo read: “Meri trophy to mere haath mein hai @deepikapadukone. So glad and grateful that we witnessed this together.”

Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine as wife Deepika Padukone reveals FIFA trophy

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen together in Rohit Shetty upcoming film Cirkus song Current Laga Re. The actress will have a cameo in the film which is set to release in cinemas on December 23, reports PinkVilla.  

More From Showbiz:

Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh 'a skincare junkie': See why?

Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh 'a skincare junkie': See why?
Shah Rukh Khan praises Lionel Messi for his performance at FIFA final 2022

Shah Rukh Khan praises Lionel Messi for his performance at FIFA final 2022
Nora Fatehi performs on 'Light the Sky' in FIFA World Cup final 2022 closing ceremony

Nora Fatehi performs on 'Light the Sky' in FIFA World Cup final 2022 closing ceremony
Sajal Aly and Sana Shahnawaz click a selfie with Kartik Aaryan

Sajal Aly and Sana Shahnawaz click a selfie with Kartik Aaryan
Sara Ali Khan wraps up shooting for 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Sara Ali Khan wraps up shooting for 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
Rohit Shetty reveals Himesh Reshammiya composed 'Chalo Na Naino Se Baan Rey' overnight

Rohit Shetty reveals Himesh Reshammiya composed 'Chalo Na Naino Se Baan Rey' overnight
Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek Bachchan for staying silent amid 'biased criticism'

Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek Bachchan for staying silent amid 'biased criticism'
Shah Rukh Khan has advice for people getting married on 'Pathaan' release date

Shah Rukh Khan has advice for people getting married on 'Pathaan' release date
Shah Rukh Khan reveals who he is supporting in FIFA World Cup Finals

Shah Rukh Khan reveals who he is supporting in FIFA World Cup Finals
Karisma Kapoor shares pictures ahead of FIFA World Cup Final

Karisma Kapoor shares pictures ahead of FIFA World Cup Final
Jaideep Ahlawat shares his opinion on why 'An Action Hero' failed

Jaideep Ahlawat shares his opinion on why 'An Action Hero' failed
Alia Bhatt drops another 'sunshine' selfie: See picture

Alia Bhatt drops another 'sunshine' selfie: See picture