Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine as wife Deepika Padukone reveals FIFA trophy

Ranveer Singh feels proud watching his wife Deepika Padukone reveal the FIFA 2022 World Cup finals trophy.

Taking it to his Instagram account, he posted a series of videos and pictures showing his excitement while witnessing this epic moment.

In his first video, he captured the video of the stadium and the big screen where Deepika could be seen revealing the trophy. He wrote: “Bursting with pride. That’s my baby.”

In the next video he could be heard screaming ‘love you Deepu’. He also wrote: Just check her out! Sparkling on the world’s biggest stage!”

Lastly, he shared a picture where the duo can be seen posing together for the carrying their billion dollars smile. The caption on the photo read: “Meri trophy to mere haath mein hai @deepikapadukone. So glad and grateful that we witnessed this together.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen together in Rohit Shetty upcoming film Cirkus song Current Laga Re. The actress will have a cameo in the film which is set to release in cinemas on December 23, reports PinkVilla.