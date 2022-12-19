 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Shehnaaz Gill sets the ramp on fire at a Fashion Show: Take a look

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill recently collaborated with singer/rapper MC Square for song Ghani Sayani
Shehnaaz Gill recently collaborated with singer/rapper MC Square for song 'Ghani Sayani'

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss Season 13, leaves fans in awe as she walks as a showstopper at a Fashion for designer Ken Ferns.

Gill looked super gorgeous as she wore floor-length pink floral gown which had multi-coloured sequins. She opted to leave her hair open with a little curl. While, she was walking on the ramp, the fans and audience couldn’t stop hooting and applauding for the stunner.

Shehnaaz also performed Gidda along with designer Ken Ferns. A video has been circulating on the social media showing the glimpse of the designer dancing with the actress.

Previously, she enthralled fans with her glamourous ramp walk in June 2022 where she made her debut as a showstopper for designer Samant Chauhan as a Rajputana bride.

As per IndiaToday, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon alongside Salman Khan in film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

