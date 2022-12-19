 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Jeremy Clarkson reacts to backlash over his comments about Meghan Markle: 'I’m horrified'

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Jeremy Clarkson has responded for the first time to the criticism he faced after slamming Meghan Markle in his column for a UK publication.

In his The Sun column, the medial personality on Friday wrote: “Meghan is... a different story,” he wrote. “I hate her on a cellular level. At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

Reacting to this, Samantha Selinger-Morris in her piece for WA Today, said that Jeremy’s remarks proved what “the couple has long argued that Meghan’s treatment by the global media has been particularly vile and racist.”

The former Top Gear host took to twitter on Monday to respond to the backlash, saying: "Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people."

He continued: "I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future."

Jeremy Clarkson said he would be more careful in future after a widespread backlash, including criticism from his own daughter Emily.

Clarkson's daughter, who hosts the podcast Should I Delete That?, had taken to social media to condemn her father's comments in his column. In an Instagram story, she said: "My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media."

She continued: "I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain in support of those that are targeted with online hatred."

More From Entertainment:

Original animatronic model used to bring big-eyed alien E.T. sells for $2.6 mn

Original animatronic model used to bring big-eyed alien E.T. sells for $2.6 mn
Amber Heard puts an END to bitter divorce, agrees to pay ex-husband Johnny Depp $1million

Amber Heard puts an END to bitter divorce, agrees to pay ex-husband Johnny Depp $1million
Helen Skelton says ‘Strictly’ helps her in ‘healing heartbreak’ after split from Richie Myler

Helen Skelton says ‘Strictly’ helps her in ‘healing heartbreak’ after split from Richie Myler
Catherine Zeta-Jones confesses love for Lionel Messi: ‘My husband’s fine with it’

Catherine Zeta-Jones confesses love for Lionel Messi: ‘My husband’s fine with it’
Victoria Beckham sends internet into meltdown with adorable childhood photo

Victoria Beckham sends internet into meltdown with adorable childhood photo
Selena Gomez reflects on her ‘epic’ fashion disaster at 2018 Met Gala

Selena Gomez reflects on her ‘epic’ fashion disaster at 2018 Met Gala
Kate Winslet reacts to breaking Tom Cruise underwater record: ‘Poor Tom’

Kate Winslet reacts to breaking Tom Cruise underwater record: ‘Poor Tom’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had most expensive royal births with their kids Archie, Lilibet: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had most expensive royal births with their kids Archie, Lilibet: report
‘Emily in Paris’ Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu star most famous French faces of moment

‘Emily in Paris’ Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu star most famous French faces of moment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh backlash for their 'revenge doc, strong attack' on royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh backlash for their 'revenge doc, strong attack' on royal family
David Beckham FaceTimes his family as Argentina lifts World Cup trophy

David Beckham FaceTimes his family as Argentina lifts World Cup trophy
Kim Kardashian slammed for dressing like ‘15YO teen’ at Kathy Hilton Christmas party

Kim Kardashian slammed for dressing like ‘15YO teen’ at Kathy Hilton Christmas party