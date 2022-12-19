Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis make a power couple during recent outing

 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19, 2022

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis exuded couple goals as they headed out to go Christmas shopping together in New York City.

The acting couple, who first ignited dating rumours after a photo of them kissing was posted to social media in May, walked from shop to shop in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood and left fans in awe with their charm.

With Annabelle donning a black padded jacket and Sebastian an electric blue hooded jumper, the pair looked like an absolute power couple as they stepped out on Sunday.

The Peaky Blinders star slipped into a pair of black leather boots which featured a brown gum chunky sole.

Both Annabelle and Sebastian wore black aviator sunglasses to keep them protected from the winter New York sunshine.

Sebastian, 40 cut a casual figure yet dapper in his bold blue hoodie which he paired with a charcoal grey winter trench coat.

It comes after the pair confirmed their romance while walking down the street holding hands in New York City last Wednesday afternoon. 

