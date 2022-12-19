 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 19 2022
'Avatar: The Way of Water' OST sung by The Weeknd to release on December 20

James Cameron's recently released science fiction film Avatar: The Way of Water OST will be released on December 20, 2022. The OST is written and performed by The Weeknd, as reported by Mid-Day.

Avatar: The Way of Water has taken the box office by storm around the world and the soundtrack of the sci-fi movie will be out on December 20 whose music is scored by Grammy-winning composer Simon Franglen. 

The song is written and performed by the 'Blinding Lights' singer The Weeknd. It has been produced by the Swedish House Mafia, along with Simon Franglen.

Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar which is the highest-grossing film of all time.

Avatar 2 stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver from its prequel while also adding Kate Winslet in the sequel. Avatar: The Way of Water is the widest release ever in cinema history.

