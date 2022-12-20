Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her 'perfect winter days' with family: See pics

Priyanka Chopra along with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie spend time in New Jersey

Ahead of the Christmas week, Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter baby Malti Marie spend the perfect family time together while watching the lights in the streets of New Jersey.

Sharing the glimpse of her family time, she posted a few pictures on her Instagram. She also mentioned Nick in her post as he could be seen showing no interest while Priyanka is trying to take a mirror selfie of them together. PC also called this time “perfect winter days”.

The caption on the post read: “Perfect winter days. Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie.”

In the picture, Chopra could be seen wearing a white top with a pair of patterned grey-coloured jeggings. She wore a black sweater with white stripes along with a white beanie hat.

Meanwhile, Jonas wore a black outfit along with a black leather jacket and a black cap.

In the next picture, a rare glimpse of Marie can be seen. She was dressed in a white hoodie sweater with a yellow and white stripped winter hat. The entire family looked super adorable.

See pictures:

Previously, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture on her Instagram story with daughter Maltie with a caption: “Off we go…” which hinted that the mother-daughter duo were flying off for a vacation but she didn’t mention the location, reports HindustanTimes.

