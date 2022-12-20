 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her 'perfect winter days' with family: See pics

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Priyanka Chopra along with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie spend time in New Jersey
Priyanka Chopra along with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie spend time in New Jersey

Ahead of the Christmas week, Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter baby Malti Marie spend the perfect family time together while watching the lights in the streets of New Jersey.

Sharing the glimpse of her family time, she posted a few pictures on her Instagram. She also mentioned Nick in her post as he could be seen showing no interest while Priyanka is trying to take a mirror selfie of them together. PC also called this time “perfect winter days”. 

The caption on the post read: “Perfect winter days. Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie.”

In the picture, Chopra could be seen wearing a white top with a pair of patterned grey-coloured jeggings. She wore a black sweater with white stripes along with a white beanie hat.

Meanwhile, Jonas wore a black outfit along with a black leather jacket and a black cap.

In the next picture, a rare glimpse of Marie can be seen. She was dressed in a white hoodie sweater with a yellow and white stripped winter hat. The entire family looked super adorable.

See pictures: 

Previously, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture on her Instagram story with daughter Maltie with a caption: “Off we go…” which hinted that the mother-daughter duo were flying off for a vacation but she didn’t mention the location, reports HindustanTimes. 

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor dedicates a post to son Taimur for his 'Sixth' birthday

Kareena Kapoor dedicates a post to son Taimur for his 'Sixth' birthday

Chris Harrison Says He Thinks About ‘Bachelor’ Controversy ‘Every Day’

Chris Harrison Says He Thinks About ‘Bachelor’ Controversy ‘Every Day’
'Avatar: The Way of Water' OST sung by The Weeknd to release on December 20

'Avatar: The Way of Water' OST sung by The Weeknd to release on December 20
Ben Affleck sings Christmas karaoke with wife Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck sings Christmas karaoke with wife Jennifer Lopez
'Avatar: The Way of Water: earns $435 million in opening weekend

'Avatar: The Way of Water: earns $435 million in opening weekend
Vicky Kaushal says 'I’ve not seen anyone like Katrina Kaif'

Vicky Kaushal says 'I’ve not seen anyone like Katrina Kaif'
Arjun Kapoor talks about upcoming film 'Kuttey'

Arjun Kapoor talks about upcoming film 'Kuttey'
Shehnaaz Gill sets the ramp on fire at a Fashion Show: Take a look

Shehnaaz Gill sets the ramp on fire at a Fashion Show: Take a look
Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor wrap up shoot for Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor wrap up shoot for Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'
Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine as wife Deepika Padukone reveals FIFA trophy

Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine as wife Deepika Padukone reveals FIFA trophy
Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh 'a skincare junkie': See why?

Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh 'a skincare junkie': See why?
Shah Rukh Khan praises Lionel Messi for his performance at FIFA final 2022

Shah Rukh Khan praises Lionel Messi for his performance at FIFA final 2022