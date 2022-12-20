FM Bilawal defends remarks against Modi, terms it a 'historical fact'

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — AFP/File.

WASHINGTON DC: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, in an interview to a US channel, defended his remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has only stated a historic reality.

Foreign Minister Bilawal reached Washington DC on Tuesday, where he met with members of the US Congress to discuss Pak-US relations.

In an interview with a US TV channel Bloomberg, the foreign minister said that Pakistan needs the international community's support to overcome challenges posed by unprecedented floods. He added that the Russia-Ukraine conflict has also affected the region's economic situation.

The minister, when questioned about his recent remarks about the Indian PM, defended his stance and said that he has only repeated a proven historic fact. He added that not him but the people of Gujrat invented the term of "the butcher of Gujrat" for Modi.

He said that Indian Muslims, especially in Gujrat, face violence under the Modi government. He added that he had heard that BJP had put money on his head.

In a press talk on December 16, the foreign minister Bilawal said that Osama Bin Laden had died, but the butcher of Gujarat — Narendra Modi — is still alive and has become the prime minister of India.

Indian media had reported that BJP leader Manupal Hansal had announced bounty of Indian rupees 20 million on Bilawal's head following the comment.

He said that the global community would have to ensure food safety amid war and global recession. He added that they had just agreed to IMF's strict terms just before the flooding started now they are finding themselves in an incredibly difficult position. The Pakistan government is struggling to provide imminent relief to flood-affected people while fulfilling the terms of the IMF.



On a question about early elections in Pakistan, the foreign minister said that they are not in the country's favor. "Imran Khan is damaging the country with his pointless 'tantrum' just because he is not the prime minister anymore," he said.

Pakistan's top diplomat added that in a time when one-third of the country is affected by floods, they should not be thinking about elections.

In Washington, the foreign minister also attended an honourary dinner arranged at the residence of Pakistan's Ambassador to the US. The minister met with leaders of the Pakistani-American community and appreciated their support in the development of the country.

The foreign minister is expected to address a local think tank today.