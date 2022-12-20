Ratna Pathak on film 'RRR': 'It's a regressive film'

Ratna Pathak shared her review over SS Rajamouli's hit film 'RRR'

SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role has been called as a regressive film by veteran actor Ratna Pathak.

At an event, Ratna took a dig on Rajamouli’s magnum opus, said: “"Films like RRR are so popular today. But it's a regressive film. It looks backwards while we should look forward. We just feel whatever we are doing is good because we are part of the mother of democracy — India.”

“Until filmmakers will not see their work critically, we will have to watch films like RRR. But we don't like criticism. Our ego gets hurt. This atmosphere is created by so many big people and, unfortunately, we have accepted it, said the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor.”

RRR has been a recognized film not only on a domestic level but also international. The film portrays the story of two freedom fighters Allu Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Apart from Charan and NTR, it also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in significant roles.

On the work front, Ratna Pathak Shah is currently busy promoting her upcoming Gujarati film Kutch Express which is set to release on January 6, 2023, reports IndiaToday.