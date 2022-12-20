Sindh announces public holiday on Dec 27

Supporters of slain leader Benazir Bhutto rally in Lahore, Pakistan, in 2013 on the sixth anniversary of her death. —Agencies/file

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday declared December 27 as a public holiday on account of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary, according to a notification issued by the Services General Administration and Coordination Department.

"The Government of Sindh has been pleased to declare 27's December, 2022 (Tuesday) as a public holiday throughout the province of Sindh on the occasion of shahadat of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of Government of Sindh, except the essential services and those engaged in COVID-19 emergency and flood relief duties," states the notification.



Moreover, December 26 has also been declared a public holiday (For Christians only) on the occasion of the day after Christmas throughout the province.