Tuesday Dec 20 2022
Sindh announces public holiday on Dec 27

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Supporters of slain leader Benazir Bhutto rally in Lahore, Pakistan, in 2013 on the sixth anniversary of her death. —Agencies/file
KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday declared December 27 as a public holiday on account of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary, according to a notification issued by the Services General Administration and Coordination Department.

"The Government of Sindh has been pleased to declare 27's December, 2022 (Tuesday) as a public holiday throughout the province of Sindh on the occasion of shahadat of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of Government of Sindh, except the essential services and those engaged in COVID-19 emergency and flood relief duties," states the notification. 

Moreover, December 26 has also been declared a public holiday (For Christians only) on the occasion of the day after Christmas throughout the province. 

