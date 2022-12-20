 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise performs 'most dangerous stunt' in cinema history for ‘Mission Impossible 7’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

File footage 

Tom Cruise is all set to deliver the ‘most dangerous stunt ever’ performed in the history of cinema in his upcoming, highly-anticipated film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 60, has dropped a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the action star and his team preparing for the death-defying stunt.

Tom, who is known for performing dangerous action sequences in his films, will be seen jumping off a steep cliff with a motorcycle in the upcoming seventh instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise.

The extensive BTS footage opens with a shot of a ramp at the side of a cliff with Tom’s voice saying, “This is far and away the most dangerous thing we have ever attempted. This will be a motorcycle jump off a cliff into a base jump. I have wanted to do this since I was a kid.”

The clip features a montage of the Edge of Tomorrow star’s prep into the deadly stunt, before director Christopher McQuarrie appears on screen saying, “Tom put together this master plan to coordinate all of these experts in each of the particular disciplines involved to make this thing happen.”

Tom completed over 500 skydives and 13,000 motocross jumps. Christopher also noted, “Coming up with the stunt is just one of the challenges. The other is to put a camera to film it from the right angle.”

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 will be released next year, followed by Dead Reckoning Part 2 in 2024.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp never wanted to ‘destroy’ Amber Heard, he just wanted ‘truth’

Johnny Depp never wanted to ‘destroy’ Amber Heard, he just wanted ‘truth’
Royal family urged to ‘shoot across the bow’ to stop Harry, Meghan’s attacks

Royal family urged to ‘shoot across the bow’ to stop Harry, Meghan’s attacks
Ben Affleck shares sweet ‘step dad’ moment with Jennifer Lopez son Max

Ben Affleck shares sweet ‘step dad’ moment with Jennifer Lopez son Max
Americans reject Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's narrative, their bid to portray themselves as victims

Americans reject Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's narrative, their bid to portray themselves as victims
Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper 'burst out crying' while watching ‘Frozen’

Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper 'burst out crying' while watching ‘Frozen’
Viral ‘nepo-baby’ cover mocking stars sparks reactions: ‘This industry is a game’

Viral ‘nepo-baby’ cover mocking stars sparks reactions: ‘This industry is a game’
Lionel Messi brutally ‘ignores’ Salt Bae during World Cup victory celebrations

Lionel Messi brutally ‘ignores’ Salt Bae during World Cup victory celebrations
Brooklyn Beckham, Lily-Rose Depp ridiculed on magazine ‘nepo-baby’ cover

Brooklyn Beckham, Lily-Rose Depp ridiculed on magazine ‘nepo-baby’ cover
Amber Heard sister welcomes her decision to settle Johnny Depp legal battle

Amber Heard sister welcomes her decision to settle Johnny Depp legal battle
Chris Hemsworth ‘impressive’ Madame Tussauds statue leaves fans amazed

Chris Hemsworth ‘impressive’ Madame Tussauds statue leaves fans amazed

Cecily Strong says good-bye to 'SNL' during sketch: 'no place like home'

Cecily Strong says good-bye to 'SNL' during sketch: 'no place like home'
Prince Harry expected to be ‘more vocal’ against royals in coming years

Prince Harry expected to be ‘more vocal’ against royals in coming years