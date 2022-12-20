Jon Hamm will reportedly pop the question to Anna Osceola before new year

 
Jon Hamm will reportedly propose his girlfriend Anna Osceola before new year.

The Mad Men actor recently expressed his desire to get married in a conversation with Howard Stern as he revealed that he is "very much" in love with Osceola and wants to settle down soon.

Hamm added that the past few years have left him crazing "being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness."

“All that stuff that sounds hokey and whatever but it’s real and, for want of a better word, it’s what I’m working for. What else is there other than that," Hamm shared.

Following the interview, an insider spilt to Radar Online that "no one would be surprised if Jon pops the question before the year is out!"

This comes after an insider told Heat Magazine that Jennifer Aniston has a strong crush on the Baby Driver actor who is in a serious relationship with Osceola since 2020.

“Her crush on Jon is common knowledge – she’d be with him in a heartbeat if he were single and showed interest," the insider shared of Aniston.

