 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
By
Web Desk

'Avatar: The Way of Water' faces boycott calls for racism and culture appropriation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water faces boycott calls for racism and culture appropriation
'Avatar: The Way of Water' faces boycott calls for racism and culture appropriation

James Cameron's recently released science fiction film Avatar: The Way of Water faces boycott calls from activists over the complaints of racism and cultural appropriation in the film, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Activists are calling out Avatar 2 for Native American and Indigenous cultural appropriation and urging the viewers to boycott the sci-fi film.

The director of the film, Jams Cameron, has been accused of appropriating the cultures and histories of various indigenous cultures to satisfy his 'white man's saviour complex.'

Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar which is the highest-grossing film of all time. The sequel has also managed to collect around $435 million in its first three days in theatres.

Avatar 2 stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver from its prequel while also adding Kate Winslet in the sequel. Avatar: The Way of Water is the widest release ever in cinema history.

More From Showbiz:

Tabu reveals inside details about her character in 'Kuttey'

Tabu reveals inside details about her character in 'Kuttey'
Ajay Devgn drops first look from upcoming film 'Bholaa': See poster

Ajay Devgn drops first look from upcoming film 'Bholaa': See poster
Varun Dhawan to feature in Indian version of Russo brothers series 'Citadel'

Varun Dhawan to feature in Indian version of Russo brothers series 'Citadel'
PM Shehbaz promises to bear expenses of Firdous Jamal's cancer treatment

PM Shehbaz promises to bear expenses of Firdous Jamal's cancer treatment
Ratna Pathak on film 'RRR': 'It's a regressive film'

Ratna Pathak on film 'RRR': 'It's a regressive film'
Anil Kapoor was the first choice for 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' role: Rajkumar Hirani

Anil Kapoor was the first choice for 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' role: Rajkumar Hirani
Varun Dhawan starrer 'Superhero' to be developed into franchise by Anees Bazmee

Varun Dhawan starrer 'Superhero' to be developed into franchise by Anees Bazmee
Kareena Kapoor dedicates a post to son Taimur for his 'Sixth' birthday

Kareena Kapoor dedicates a post to son Taimur for his 'Sixth' birthday

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her 'perfect winter days' with family: See pics

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her 'perfect winter days' with family: See pics
Chris Harrison Says He Thinks About ‘Bachelor’ Controversy ‘Every Day’

Chris Harrison Says He Thinks About ‘Bachelor’ Controversy ‘Every Day’
'Avatar: The Way of Water' OST sung by The Weeknd to release on December 20

'Avatar: The Way of Water' OST sung by The Weeknd to release on December 20
Ben Affleck sings Christmas karaoke with wife Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck sings Christmas karaoke with wife Jennifer Lopez