 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Steve Martin feels ‘paternal’ towards Selena Gomez: ‘Don’t want to see her sad’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

File Footage

Steve Martin revealed he can’t watch his Only Murders in the Building costar Selena Gomez's new documentary because it would make him sad.

The Pink Panther star said he has “paternal” feelings for the Disney alum hence he “just don’t want to see her unhappy.

In a recent episode of The View, Martin talked about Gomez’s documentary My Mind and Me, revealing he is yet to watch the film.

"I kind of resist because I feel parental toward her or friendly or something and I know it's sad," Martin said. "Somehow I just don’t want to see her sad."

However, the actor-comedian went on to add that he will definitely gather the courage to watch the show in the future.

The documentary, filmed over the course of six years by director Alek Keshishian, offers an insight into Gomez’s mental health struggles, a lupus-induced kidney transplant, and a bipolar diagnosis.

Following the release of the film, an insider spilled to Us Weekly that the actor-singer was “thrilled” after receiving “mind-blowing” response over her film.

“She poured her heart and soul into this and it took a heck of a lot of courage to go as deep into her journey as she did,” the insider said.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘report’ in Netflix is ‘pure pathetic fiction’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘report’ in Netflix is ‘pure pathetic fiction’
King Charles forgives Meghan Markle, Prince Harry despite ‘ferocious attacks’?

King Charles forgives Meghan Markle, Prince Harry despite ‘ferocious attacks’?
'BTS Yet To Come In Busan' concert to release in cinemas next year

'BTS Yet To Come In Busan' concert to release in cinemas next year
Photos: Man sets fire to Buckingham Palace

Photos: Man sets fire to Buckingham Palace
Lily Collins promises a ‘cliffhanger’ in Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4

Lily Collins promises a ‘cliffhanger’ in Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4
Kourtney Kardashian ex Scott Disick did ‘everything’ to ‘torment’ her, Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian ex Scott Disick did ‘everything’ to ‘torment’ her, Travis Barker

'Avatar 2': Disney crosses over $4b, leads studio race in 2022

'Avatar 2': Disney crosses over $4b, leads studio race in 2022

‘White Lotus’ costars Meghann Fahy, Leo Woodall fuel romance rumours

‘White Lotus’ costars Meghann Fahy, Leo Woodall fuel romance rumours
Bruce Willis daughter Rumor announces pregnancy with beau Derek Richard Thomas

Bruce Willis daughter Rumor announces pregnancy with beau Derek Richard Thomas
Demi Moore will be a grandma for the first time: 'Unhinged grandma era'

Demi Moore will be a grandma for the first time: 'Unhinged grandma era'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix series' 'whole point' is 'money'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix series' 'whole point' is 'money'