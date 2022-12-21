 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
Vicky Kaushal reveals parents reaction when he decided to marry Katrina Kaif

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021
The Masaan actor recently revealed his parents reaction when he told them that he has decided to get married to actress Katrina Kaif.

During an interview, he recalled how father Sham and mother Veena Kaushal reacted to the news. He added: “They were very happy. They are extremely fond of her. They’re extremely in love with the person that she is. I think when there’s goodness in your heart, it always just reflects in everything that you do and everything that you are.”

Kaushal was further asked to share the first time he fell in love with Kaif to which he replied saying: “it was extremely personal and special to him.”

Vicky also talked about his life with Katrina after marriage, said: “It’s been beautiful. It’s been like the best chapter of my life. It’s the most wonderful feeling to have a companion with whom you connect, who understands you and who you understand thoroughly. Because it puts you in a peaceful, blissful state of mind that makes you feel loved all the time. And when you feel loved, you feel like giving love not just at home but outside the house as well. It just brings out the best version of yourself.”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in OTT film Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, reports IndiaToday.

