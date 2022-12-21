 
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
'Titanic' greatest mystery remains unsolved despite 25 years

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Titanic became 25 years old, with several accolades and beautiful memories. However, the person who drugged the crew with PCP-laced chowder is still large.

According to NYPost, on the set of Titanic on Aug. 9, 1996, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the cast and crew was provided clam chowder from craft services, which was later revealed was spiked with PCP. The meal tasted so delicious that some even ate more than three bowls.

"We had a room for the grips and electricians, and one of the guys started talking really hyper," crew member Jake Clarke told Vulture.

"He's a big guy, like 6'4″, and he says, 'Do you guys feel okay? Because I don't. I feel like I'm on something, and believe me, I would know.' He was just chattering on like that."

"And just as he was saying this, we saw James Cameron run by the door and this extra running behind him. He said, 'There's something in me! Get it out!'" Clarke recalled.

Cameron previously told Vanity Fair that he had to get out of the set to vomit after eating it.

"I'm standing at the monitors, near the camera, and the room is empty. It was like the twilight zone."

Titanic lead stars Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet were not affected as the drugged incident occurred where Cameron filmed framing device scenes with Bill Paxton.

Later, the authorities failed to discover who spiked the clam chowder with PCP.

