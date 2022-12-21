Netflix 'Better Call Saul': Bob Odenkirk talks on his 'role of a lifetime'

Netflix spin-off series Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk opened up on moving on from his longtime character Saul Goodman.

In a recent interview, Odenkirk, who is currently working on a new series Straight Man reflected back on his iconic role in Better Call Saul as he is still struggling through the process of moving on.

“I wanted more time to wallow, and I’m going to wallow for the next ten years or more," said Odenkirk while speaking with Empire.

"I know that was probably the role of my lifetime, and that’s a wonderful thing to have had. Some people don’t get that. I will be wallowing the rest of my life.” he added.

Better Call Saul is a spin-off of Gilligan's previous series, Breaking Bad, in which the transformation of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), an earnest lawyer and former con artist, into an egocentric criminal defense attorney known as Saul Goodman is featured.

Saul Goodman was a corrupt criminal lawyer, he was involved in a drug operation and was an accomplice to extortion, intimidation, money laundering, theft, attempted murder and murder.