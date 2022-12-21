People warned against connecting strangers via phone calls, online

A representational image of person uses a smartphone. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The Sindh Police have started a social media campaign, urging citizens to remain vigilant while connecting with strangers on calls via phone or social media platforms such as Facebook to avoid abductions and scams.

The campaign is also focused on men who are fooled into befriending women — who are in fact disguised criminals — through voice calls. A public service message released by the Sindh Police urged people to avoid developing friendships and protect themselves from being scammed or abducted.

Alerting citizens in its campaign, the provincial police said that if they befriend someone who sounds like a woman on a call and asks to visit Sukkur, Gothki, Shikarpur or Kashmore, they must never do so.

The poster, released by the police, also mentioned that citizens could also be asked to visit the aforementioned cities in the province for the purpose of business such as purchasing a car, tractor, and truck or buying rare birds and animals. Therefore, they must avoid getting involved in any such dealings.

People have also been informed not to unnecessarily visit these cities in the province and save themselves from being abducted. The police urged for citizens to ensure awareness among their loved-ones and children against such calls.