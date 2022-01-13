 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

FIA Cyber Crime Sindh launches inquiry against Hareem Shah

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Additional Director of Cyber Crime Sindh says they have taken notice of Hareem Shah for “money laundering
The Federal Intelligence Agency (FIA)’s Cyber Crime Wing is the latest to launch an official inquiry into TikTok star Hareem Shah's claims of travelling with a large sum of money from Karachi to the UK recently.

According to Imran Riaz, Additional Director of the Cyber Crime Sindh, the crime-fighting unit has taken notice of Shah for “acknowledging the offence of money laundering and denying it later on and terming it as a “fun video”.”

Riaz termed Shah’s viral video as an “act of ridiculing, disrupting and defaming Government of Pakistan as well as State Institutions using Cyber Space.”

“This also comes under the preview of glorification of offence of Money Laundering in cyber space,” Riaz further said, adding, “A formal notice is being issued to her (Shah) to explain her position.”

Earlier, Geo News reported that the FIA had launched a money laundering probe against Shah.

Shah, whose real name is Fizza Hussain as per documents obtained by Geo News, had travelled from Karachi International Airport to Doha on the night of January 10.

Speaking about the ordeal, the Tik Tok star said that she was dealing with large sums of currency of the first time and warned others to be cautious adding that she had safely reached Doha. 

