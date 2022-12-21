 
Showbiz
Sonam Kapoor reveals 'Why' she married Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are the 'golden' couple of Bollywood. They have always been a part of buzz due to kind of relationship they share with each other. Sonam recently shared why she chose Anand as her life partner. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Sonam took to her Instagram stories and re-shared a post regarding fathers where she appreciated her mother for marrying Anil Kapoor by calling him the ‘right’ man. She also added how her mother played a role in helping them to pick partners for themselves.

In the shared post, she talked about how daughters notice every small move of their fathers towards their mothers. She wrote, “Dads: Your daughter notices when you hold your wife’s hand or when you gently put your hand in the small of your wife’s back. Your daughter sees when you listen (or not) to your wife, while she is talking. She also sees you staring at your phone, ignoring the world around you. Your daughter is learning from you how she should expect to be talked to, talked about, honoured and cared for and loved. Your daughter is watching every single thing you do. Raise your game.”

As she re-shared it on her story, she wrote, “That’s why Rhea Kapoor and I picked Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani, because Sunita Kapoor picked right. I am giving mom credit.”

Sonam and Anand had their first child Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on 20th August 2022. 

