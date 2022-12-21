Singer Bilqees Khanum passes away

Bilqees Khanum sang for many Pakistani films

Legendary Pakistani singer Bilqees Khanum passed away today.

She was married to Ustad Raees Khan who died back in 2017. Her brother Mohsin Raza is also a famous musician.

Bilqees Khanum was a treasure to Pakistani Music Industry. She has given some of the evergreen songs to Pakistani Film industry as well. Her tracks recently were featured on Spotify, a music streaming app. Her popular songs include Faasle Aise Bhi Honge, Kuch Din Toh Baso Meri Aankhon Mein, Wo Toh Khushboo Hai , Anokha Ladla and Chaap Tilak.

She has sung poets like Parveen Shakir and others who hold a legendary place in Urdu Literature. She was one of the senior vocal artists of Pakistan according to Rekhta. She was fourth wife of classical satirist Nawaz Raees Khan.