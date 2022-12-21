Kate Dwyer was fed up of ex Jeff Brazier introvert nature?

Jeff Brazier, a TV star and life coach, recently revealed he's split from his wife Kate Dwyer after nine years together as he shared the news in a social media post.



The media personality, 43, later spoke up about his difficult split with the PR director, 32 as the latter shared a heartbreaking poem about preparing for her first Christmas without her husband.

Amid all this drama Jeff has now headed off on a solo holiday as the TV star opted for a change of scenery, having shown his followers on Instagram how he embarked on a mystery holiday on his own.

Jeff took to his Story to share the view from his aeroplane window as he jetted off somewhere - but did not reveal the location.

The This Morning competition presenter posted the picture along with the track Paris, Texas by singer Rosie Lowe.

His travels come as the father-of-two revealed that he and ex-wife Kate had parted ways earlier this year, but did not yet tell the public until this week.

Rumours have surfaced that the pair decided to end their relationship after Kate reportedly told her friends that she ‘didn’t want to be a stay-at-home wife’.

A source told The Sun: “Jeff is a home bird and is into spiritualism. Kate doesn't want to be the kind of wife who stays at home, she likes to go out and be sociable.

“As time passed it became clear they had grown apart,” the source told the outlet.



Jeff is father to two sons, 19-year-old Bobby and 18-year-old Freddie, whom he shared with the now-passed Jade Goody, who tragically died after battling cancer on 22nd March 2009.

He tied the knot with Kate in 2018 and revealed that he has ‘honestly never felt loneliness like it’ since the couple split with her this year