Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague ‘excited’ to enter the world of motherhood

Wednesday Dec 21 2022
Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague is all excited to enter the world of motherhood as she has dropped a major hint she could be about to give birth.

The Love Island star, 23, left fans thinking her baby girl's arrival could be imminent as she said 'goodbye long nails' and ditched her usual talons in favour of a short manicure in a short clip posted to her Instagram story on Tuesday night.

The TV personality, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tommy Fury, 23, included an emoji of a baby and a bottle as she prepared to enter the world of motherhood.

The couple moved in together in September 2019 and have been going from strength to strength ever since.

Earlier this week, Molly-Mae gave her fans a look inside her bespoke designed wardrobe for her and Tommy's new arrival as she made the final touches.


