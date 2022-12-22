 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Karan Johar calls Gauri Khan an 'aesthetic force' as she designs his home

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Karan Johar requested Gauri Khan to design his new home in the latest episode of Dream Homes
Karan Johar requested Gauri Khan to design his new home in the latest episode of 'Dream Homes'

In the latest episode of Gauri Khan's show Dream Homes, Karan Johar requested Gauri to design his new home.

Therefore, Khan gave a perfect touch to Johar’s new home implying her extremely awesome aesthetic sense. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director got over the moon after looking at the amazing interior designing done by her.

Gauri shared a video on her Instagram that revealed the inside look of the house. The caption on the post read: “One of my most cherished projects… this one was dear to my heart because of all that it brought with it… and of course, it represents the OG in the world of glamour - @KaranJohar!”

The 50-years old director commented on the post praising the designer, who’s also one of his closest friends: “My home is all YOU!! Couldn’t have asked for a more aesthetic force than you! The best you are Gauri! Love you, wrote Karan."

In the video, Karan could be heard saying: “Welcome to my home Gauri. All because of you. I love it. Can’t wait to move in.” Khan replied saying: “Thank you.”

Take a look at the video:

Gauri Khan’s new show Dream Homes is aired on the YouTube channel of Mirchi Plus. The first episode premiered on September 16, reports PinkVilla.

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan claims his children are 'better' human beings than him

Shah Rukh Khan claims his children are 'better' human beings than him

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal leave fans shocked as they travel in economy class

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal leave fans shocked as they travel in economy class

Singer Bilqees Khanum passes away

Singer Bilqees Khanum passes away

Sonam Kapoor reveals 'Why' she married Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor reveals 'Why' she married Anand Ahuja

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what made him write a journal for Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what made him write a journal for Suhana Khan
Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' new song dropping tomorrow: Details inside

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' new song dropping tomorrow: Details inside
Vicky Kaushal reveals parents reaction when he decided to marry Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal reveals parents reaction when he decided to marry Katrina Kaif
Janhvi Kapoor praises Arjun Kapoor for his cop role in film 'kuttey'

Janhvi Kapoor praises Arjun Kapoor for his cop role in film 'kuttey'

'Pathaan' to 'Tiger 3': Take a look at the Big Bollywood releases in 2023

'Pathaan' to 'Tiger 3': Take a look at the Big Bollywood releases in 2023
Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar unveils first pregnancy news: See video

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar unveils first pregnancy news: See video
Shah Rukh Khan makes it to 'Empire's 50 Greatest Actors of All Time' list

Shah Rukh Khan makes it to 'Empire's 50 Greatest Actors of All Time' list
Rohit Shetty reveals 'Govinda did not get his dues': Read more

Rohit Shetty reveals 'Govinda did not get his dues': Read more