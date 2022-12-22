 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Net worth analysis: How much is Prince Harry worth?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

File Footage

Insight into Prince Harry’s true net worth in December of 2022 has caused fans to dive deep into his finances.

How much is Prince Harry’s worth?

The vast majority of Prince Harry’s personal net worth is shrouded in mystery and protected under the British monarchy, despite many assuming it to be worth $28 billion.

However, since leaving the UK he was reported to have been worth nearly $10 million on his own.

Prince Harry's worth after Megxit?

Following their move, their deals with Netflix ($100 million) and Spotify ($25 million) helped them reach further up the ladder.

As of now, according to Wealthy Gorilla and NetflixLife Prince Harry’s cumulative net worth has sky rocketed to almost $60 million, in less than two years. 

