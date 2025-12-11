50 Cent gives verdict on murder allegations against Diddy

Diddy's nemesis 50 Cent gets into rarely known details about rapper's life

50 Cent opened up Sean Diddy Combs’ life to viewers in his documentary, Diddy: The Reckoning, and shared his opinion on the rapper’s involvement in the unsolved Tupac Shakur’s murder case.

The 50-year-old musician brought up the murder-for-hire allegations against the disgraced music mogul and noted that he doesn’t think the Last Night rapper would be charged for the case now.

“He’s already been implicated,” 50 Cent shared, adding that he cannot be investigated if the murder claims he wasn’t paid, in conversation with Us Weekly. Duane “Keefe D” Davis previously stated that Diddy had offered him $1 million to kill Shakur, back in 1996.

The Bad Boy Records founder denied the claims in 2008, and Davis was arrested in September 2023 and is scheduled for trial in 2026.

The In Da Club hitmaker documented the music mogul’s history in the Netflix documentary that he produced, and claimed that he remained truthful to his life, despite their long-ongoing feud.

“[The Reckoning] shows his full story. Puff cares a lot about legacy, everybody knows that. This doc doesn’t shy away from any part of it. The success, the trauma, the power, the contradictions … all of it. He might not like every single thing that’s said, but I think he’ll respect the scope of it. It’s honest. It’s complete,” 50 Cent told the outlet.