Kate Winslet gets candid about directorial debut after 33 years of acting

Kate Winslet opened up about her directorial debut Goodbye June and reason behind she decided to switch to filmmaking after 33 years of acting.

The Titanic star decided to pay a little tribute to her late mother Sally, through this film, who passed away in 2017 due to suffering from ovarian cancer.

Her son Joe Anders wrote the screenplay which follows siblings coming together to honour their mother in palliative care during the holiday season.

Reported by SSBCrack News, Winslet emphasised, “It’s not actually a film about dying… It’s a film about living more than anything.”

Sharing her reason why she decided to step behind the camera for the first time after three decades, The Reader actress revealed that it was something she has been contemplating for about a decade.

“Now is a time when I’ve felt that my children are grown up enough that I can be that little more absent,” she said.

She also highlighted the continued lack of female directors in the industry, noting that only 16 of the UK’s top 100 box-office films last year were directed or co-directed by women.

Winslet believes that the presence of more female directors will inspire a new generation. “If there is more of us doing it then hopefully more will follow.”

Goodbye June, starring Winslet, Toni Collette, Helen Mirren, Timothy Spall and many more, is slated for limited release on December 12 and on Netflix on December 24.