Khloé Kardashian hints at new romance with cheeky comment

Khloé Kardashian hits at school teacher on social media

Khloé Kardashian may have quietly stepped back into the dating conversation, and all it took was one playful comment to send the internet buzzing.

Earlier this week, the Good American founder surprised Instagram users when she dropped a flirty reply under a video posted by Jacob Myers-Norys, a Santa Cruz–based former athlete who now works as a full-time teacher.

In the clip, he introduced himself with a few personal details, mentioning his master’s degree, Italian heritage and love for cooking, before captioning it with a hopeful line about finding someone who would ask about his school day.

Kardashian jumped in with a simple but unmistakably cheeky response, “How was your day??”

That moment quickly exploded online.

Myers-Norys’ video has racked up more than 3 million views, while Khloé’s comment alone has attracted nearly 15,000 likes.

Fans had no hesitation cheering her on, with messages like “Shoot your shot Ms. Khloe!” and “yes girl! Get your Italian stallion” filling the replies.

Myers-Norys later acknowledged the viral moment, sharing with TMZ that his entire community, from friends to students, has been following the excitement.

With a laugh, he admitted, “My group chat's just been non-stop. I figured, 'Why not shoot my shot?'”

He also mentioned he’ll be in Los Angeles for the holidays and would “absolutely love” to meet up with Kardashian if the chance comes up.

The timing of the buzz is interesting, considering Kardashian has been open this year about putting romance on hold while she focuses on her children, True and Tatum.

On the debut episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, she told Scott Disick that dating simply wasn’t on her radar, explaining that her kids are her priority.

“I don’t care about dating. I don’t know what will happen in a couple years or next year, I don’t know,” she said, later adding, “But I’m not dating, I don’t care to. My focus is on just my kids.”