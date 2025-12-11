Sharon Osbourne supports daughter Kelly amid weight loss

Sharon Osbourne defends Kelly Osbourne after severe weightloss

Sharon Osbourne is standing firmly by her daughter Kelly Osbourne as she faces harsh comments about her appearance in the wake of losing her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sharon didn’t hold back in expressing her frustration toward people criticizing Kelly’s recent weight loss, especially at such a vulnerable moment.

“She’s lost her daddy,” Sharon said, emphasising the emotional toll Kelly is dealing with right now. She explained that her daughter has been struggling to eat, adding, “She can’t eat right now.”

For Sharon, the negativity aimed at Kelly says more about the people posting it than anything else. She described these critics as “unhappy,” saying many hide behind social media as a “shield” to spread unkindness.

She questioned why anyone would spend their time tearing another person down online, pointing out that it takes real effort to hunt down someone’s page, type out a message and post it.

“How many times have we been wrong about somebody because of our perception?” she asked, stressing that she and Morgan would never “waste a second” writing hateful comments about others.

Kelly, 41, recently responded to the criticism herself in a social media video.

She called out people who leave comments like “Are you ill,” “Get off Ozempic,” or “You don’t look right.”

She didn’t mince words, sharing, “My dad just died, and I’m doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family.”

She explained that she chooses to share the happier parts of her life publicly, not the painful ones. Kelly ended her message with a blunt sign-off to her critics: she told them to “f–k off.”

For Sharon, the priority is clear, protecting her daughter, reminding people that grief looks different for everyone, and urging others to show compassion instead of judgment.