Kelly Osbourne breaks silence on weight criticism after Ozzy’s death

Kelly Osbourne is pushing back at critics — and her mother Sharon is firmly behind her.

During an interview with Piers Morgan about the final days of Ozzy Osbourne, Morgan played a now-deleted Instagram video in which Kelly addressed harsh comments about her recent weight loss. She said she has struggled to eat since Ozzy’s death on July 22.

“To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like ‘Are you ill,’ or ‘Get off Ozempic, you don't look right.’ My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can,” Kelly said.

“And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life not the miserable side of my life.”

She ended the message bluntly: “So to all those people, ‘f--- off.’”

Sharon immediately backed her daughter. “She’s right,” Sharon said. “She’s lost her daddy, she can’t eat right now.”

Kelly, 41, has spent years speaking openly about body-image battles dating back to her teens on The Osbournes. In a People magazine appearance last May, she reflected on the constant scrutiny.

“I have been a drug addict, an alcoholic … I’ve been a complete mess… but I got more s--- for being fat than I did for anything else. It’s insane,” she said.

“You’ll never read an article about me that hasn’t got a comment about my weight,” she noted, adding she has faced criticism at every size. She said she explored “everything that there is out there, whether it be surgery, medication, diet and exercise,” before finding a healthier mindset.

Kelly has also shared how fear of public ridicule led her to stay inside throughout her pregnancy. “I gained 100 lbs… I saw what they did to Jessica Simpson and I thought it was disgusting,” she said.

During that time, she found comfort in bonding with Ozzy, spending months at home playing games, watching shows and even working out together. “We had the best time together,” she said.