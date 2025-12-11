Taylor Swift reveals her favourite song from entire music catalogue

Taylor Swift sparks excitement among fans with new confession

Taylor Swift had a relatable answer to the question “name your favourite Taylor Swift songs” during her latest interview as she scrambled to find an answer.

The 35-year-old pop superstar appeared on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show ahead of her Eras Tour documentary release, on Wednesday, December 10.

When the host asked her to participate in the tradition of him asking music legends like Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Paul Simons, and Elton John naming their top five songs from their own catalogue, the Opalite hitmaker had a nervous reaction.

Struggling to give a simple answer, the 14-time-Grammy winner said, “this is too much pressure,” joking how Colbert was making her even more anxious as he started to write already.

Swift continued to delay the final verdict, by saying, “Oh my God, you know I haven’t had the time to look back on all my music. I need a little bit of time to appreciate my work in a way, and its constantly changing.”

However, finally yielding to Colbert’s waiting pen, the Eras Tour performer revealed that the top favourite would be All Too Well (10-minute version). She also admitted that somewhere in the list (the host put it on number three) would be Mirrorball.

Swift shared that a friend was recently gushing about the song from Folklore and then she listened to it herself, and was left in awe.

The Lover songstress excused herself from revealing more of her top five songs, as she noted that currently her playlist involves a lot of her recent album, The Life of a Showgirl, which is too soon a release to judge it for this list.