Michael B. Jordan talks about Golden Globe nom two days after achievement

Michael B. Jordan on Golden Globe nomination for ‘Sinners’

Michael B. Jordan is stepping into awards season with a milestone moment, and he’s keeping his excitement grounded.

Just two days after earning his first-ever Golden Globes nomination for Sinners, the actor opened up about how he’s processing the recognition, and why he’s not letting it overwhelm him.

Jordan, who delivered a double performance as twins Smoke and Stack, shared that he “feels great” about the nomination but is trying not to get carried away.

Speaking to E! News during the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema and Television on Dec. 9, he explained that what means the most to him is the film’s lasting impact.

“Honestly, just the fact that the movie is still top of conversation,” he said, noting how rare it is for a film released early in the year to stay in the cultural spotlight.

He added that audiences are “still going back to the theaters and seeing it and acting as if it's the first time that they're seeing it,” something he finds deeply rewarding.

The 38-year-old kept his reaction modest, saying the experience “feels good” and that he’s taking everything “a day at a time.”

His nomination places him alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jeremy Allen White Oscar Isaac, Joel Edgerton and Wagner Moura in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama category.

Jordan also highlighted the creative force behind Sinners: writer and director Ryan Coogler, who earned nominations for both screenwriting and directing.

In a statement shared on Dec. 8, Jordan didn’t hold back his admiration.

“We are only here because of the brilliance and relentless fearlessness of Ryan Coogler,” he said, reflecting on their long-lasting collaboration.

“A decade after we first started working together, Coogler once again pushed us to unlock another level together.”

For Jordan, the recognition is meaningful, but staying focused, grounded and appreciative seems to be his approach as he rides the momentum into awards season.