Thursday Dec 22 2022
'RRR' and 'Chhello Show' gets shortlisted for Oscars 2023

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Oscars 2023 is all set to be held on March 20, 2023
Indian films RRR and Chhello Show aka The Last Film Show in English has been shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR; starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the main lead, has made it to the shortlists of Oscars for its song Naatu Naatu.

Meanwhile, The Last Film or Chhello Show directed Pan Nalin has been shortlisted in the category of International Feature Film.

Apart from RRR’s song Natu Natu, 15 more songs have been shortlisted among 81 tunes. The shortlisted tunes include: Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Nothing Is Lost from Avatar: The Way of Water and Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick.

Oscars 2023 revealed its shortlists in 10 categories that include: documentary short subject, documentary international features, original score, animated short, makeup and hairstyling, live-action, sound and visual effects and original song.

Other international films that have been shortlisted for the Oscars include: Joyland from Pakistan, Close from Belgium, the Western Front from Germany, and Decision to Leave from (South Korea) among others.

Voting for the nomination will be held from January 12-17 and the final nominations will be announced on January 24.

As per IndiaToday, the grand Oscars 2023 night will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 12. 

