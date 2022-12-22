 
Thursday Dec 22 2022
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt earns 'Performance of the Year' title for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on Screen Daily

Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Alia Bhatt played the role of a mafia queen in Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia Bhatt played the role of a mafia queen in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt has just earned the Performance of the Year title in a British magazine named Screen Daily for her spectacular role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Sharing the big news with her fans, Alia shared the screenshot the review and also attached he link of the same on her Instagram story. She wrote: "Thank you" followed by a white heart emoji.

Alia Bhatt earns Performance of the Year title for Gangubai Kathiawadi on Screen Daily

Wendy Ide; author who wrote the column in Screen Daily, perfectly described Alia’s character in the film. She called Bhatt ‘electrifying’. She also mentioned that the dance sequence and the scene where Gangu becomes the leader of the Kamathipura stands out the most.

Gangubai Kathiawadi marked as the first collaboration Alia Bhatt with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film received a tremendous response from worldwide and turned out to be a big hit at the box office.

The film is based on the life story of a mafia queen who fights for the rights of the sex workers living in the red light area.

Bhansali’s film also featured Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, and Shantanu Maheshwari in significant roles.

Coming over to Alia Bhatt’s professional, she has Karan Johar’s directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani scheduled to release alongside Ranveer Singh, reports NDTV.

