Thursday Dec 22 2022
‘Emily In Paris’ costume designer reveals Lily Collins wore over 40 outfits in new season

The third season of Emily in Paris has premiered on Netflix on December 21 and fans cannot stop gushing over its iconic fashion statements.

Much like past seasons, the latest instalment – featuring Lily Collins in the fan-favorite role Emily Cooper – is also full of many high-fashion and all around eccentric wardrobe choices.

Emily in Paris costume designer Marylin Fitoussi has explained how the show creators have worked on delivering the best of fashion moments in the new season.

Speaking to People, Fitoussi revealed, “I think that this season I had an even greater freedom. We have listed 14,000 pieces. I think that on Lily we did about 43 looks.”

In a behind-the-scenes clip, the award-winning costume designer said, “So, we always have to present new things, to push the limits of what we can do.”

Speaking of her approach to add new outfits to Emily’s closet, Fitoussi explained that they mixed “vintage items with contemporary pieces” to exude a “Parisian tone and touch” while still reflecting Emily’s “irreverent” personality.

“It’s a bit of a calling, telling stories with clothes and making everyone feel beautiful,” Fitoussi continued. “Emily allows me to experiment entirely with this irreverent creative aspect where you get to break the codes of fashion, where you get to be yourself and feeling different and unique and to affirm it.”

Emily in Paris season three is currently streaming on Netflix.

